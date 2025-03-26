Breaking News
IPL 2025 | "People say the rule has led to more high-scoring games": MS Dhoni on Impact Player rule

Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Chennai Super Kings  veteran Dhoni, 43, stressed that he does not consider himself an Impact Player as he remains the first-choice wicketkeeper of his side

IPL 2025 |

CSK wicketkeeper MS Dhoni during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai recently. Pic/AFP

IPL 2025 | "People say the rule has led to more high-scoring games": MS Dhoni on Impact Player rule
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not quite convinced about the need for the Impact Player rule when it was first introduced in the IPL, but now sees it as a part of T20 cricket’s evolution.


Chennai Super Kings veteran Dhoni, 43, stressed that he does not consider himself an Impact Player as he remains the first-choice wicketkeeper of his side. “When this rule was implemented, I felt it wasn’t needed at that time. In a way, it helps me, but at the same time, it doesn’t. I still do my wicketkeeping, so I am not an impact player,” Dhoni told JioStar.


“A lot of people say the rule has led to more high-scoring games. I feel it’s more due to the conditions and the comfort level of players,” he added.


Also Read: IPL 2025 | "I almost see it as a new chapter": Faf du Plessis

The rule has been criticised by the likes of India’s Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, both of whom believe that the Impact Player concept can affect the growth of all-rounders as teams tend to choose big-hitting batters for this role. On Monday, Delhi Capitals’ Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma hammered an unbeaten 31-ball 66 to eke out a thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants at Vizag. 

Dhoni admitted that the rule does give teams the comfort of an extra batter.

“The number of runs being scored isn’t just because of an extra batsman. It’s about the mindset. The teams now have the comfort of an extra batter, so they play more aggressively. It’s not that all four or five extra batters are being used. It’s just the confidence of having them. It’s how T20 cricket has evolved.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

