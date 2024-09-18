IPL 2025: What does Ricky Ponting's appointment as coach mean for Punjab Kings?

Under Ponting, Delhi Capitals became a force to reckon with though the elusive title never came

Ricky Ponting (Pic: AFP)

Australian great Ricky Ponting was on Wednesday appointed head coach of Punjab Kings, replacing compatriot Trevor Bayliss in the under-performing IPL franchise.

The former Australian captain has made the switch to Punjab Kings from Delhi Capitals, a team he was part of for seven years. "We are delighted to have Ricky on to guide and build our team for the next four seasons. His experience is crucial to help us develop a squad to deliver on-field success," franchise CEO Satish Menon said.

An IPL source added that Ponting will take a call on the rest of the support staff. Under Ponting, Delhi Capitals became a force to reckon with though the elusive title never came. The team reached the final in 2020. He has also coached Mumbai Indians.

Punjab too have never won the IPL since the league's inception in 2008 and the four co-owners will be hoping the World Cup-winning captain takes them all the way.

Punjab's sole final appearance came way back in 2014 and they are one team which is often criticised for frequent chopping and changing. They have failed to finish even in the top five in the last seven editions and ended ninth out of 10 teams earlier this year. In a team statement, Ponting promised a different style of play going forward in IPL 2025.

"I am excited to take up the new challenge. I had great conversations with the owners and the management about the way forward and was truly elated to see the alignment of our visions for the team. We all want to repay the fans who have stayed with the franchise over the years and we promise that they will see a much different Punjab Kings going forward," he said.

Bayliss was in charge of the side for the past two seasons with now-retired Shikhar Dhawan as its captain. Sanjay Bangar was head of cricket development, Charles Langveldt, the fast bowling coach, and Sunil Joshi took care of the spinners. Prior to Bayliss, Anil Kumble coached Punjab Kings but success eluded them.

Punjab have had a strong core including Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow but the results have not come. Uncapped Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma were the standout players for Punjab Kings in an otherwise forgettable season this year.

