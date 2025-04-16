Breaking News
IPL 2025: Pretty disappointed, we batted really badly as a batting unit, says Rahane

Updated on: 16 April,2025 10:58 AM IST  |  New Chandigarh
Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were involved in a 60-run partnership and Kolkata were looking set to win the match comfortably

Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane blamed the batting unit including himself after failing to chase 112 against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. 


Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were involved in a 60-run partnership and Kolkata were looking set to win the match comfortably. However, things took a sharp turn when Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Rahane in front of the wicket and broke the partnership. Rahane chose not to take a DRS after consultation with non-striker Raghuvanshi but the replay showed the ball was missing the stumps. It inflicted a batting collapse for Kolkata as they were all out for 95/10 in 15.1 overs.


"Nothing to explain, we all saw what happened there. Pretty disappointed with the effort. I'll take the blame, played the wrong shot, although it was missing. He wasn't very sure (his chat with Angkrish after being given out LBW). He said it could be the umpire's call. I didn't want to take a chance at that time, I wasn't sure as well. That was the discussion," Rahane said after the match.


"Not really (was NRR in the mind?). We batted really badly as a batting unit, we take full responsibility. Bowlers did really well on this surface, restricting a strong Punjab batting lineup to 111. As an individual, you still have to be confident and positive," he added.

Rahane further criticised the shot selection of his batters and took full responsibility for the loss.

"On this wicket, batting with full face (was better). Sweep was pretty hard to play. Keep the intent going but play cricketing shots. We were reckless and should take full responsibility. At the moment, too many things going in my head. It was an easy chase for us. When I go upstairs, need to keep myself calm and then think about what to say to the boys. Still have to be positive. Half of the tournament is still remaining. Have to address this and move forward," he said.

Chahal returned with career-best tournament figures of 4-28 while pacer Marco Jansen picked three scalps to stage a thrilling 16-run win for Punjab Kings.

With eight points in six matches, Punjab Kings have moved to the fourth spot while KKR are reeling at sixth place with six points in seven games.

