Tipped for a future spot in the national team, uncapped Priyansh Arya pummelled nine sixes in a 39-ball hundred to set up Punjab's 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings at New Chandigarh on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Arya equalled the fourth fastest IPL century and though he fell soon after for 103 off 42 balls, he had rescued his team from 83-5 and they went on to amass 219-6.

West Indies great Chris Gayle holds the record fastest IPL century off just 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013. Yusuf Pathan is second quickest at 37 balls followed by South Africa's David Miller on 38. Arya comes next on that illustrious list, matching Australia's Travis Head's 39-ball hundred for Sunrisers Hyderabad last year.

"Happy to be counted among the legends," said Arya after becoming only the second batsman this season to score an IPL hundred. "It is an out of this world feeling. To make runs is one thing, but to score a century is something different," he added. "I always thought if the ball would be in my slot, I will back myself to hit a shot. "I have belief in myself to clear the boundary."

Arya first exploded onto the Indian cricket scene last year when he hit six sixes in an over in the T20 Delhi Premier League. At the age of seven, he began to be coached by Sanjay Bharadwaj, renowned for developing India cricketers such as Gautam Gambhir.

Arya went on to play for Delhi Under-19s but it was only last season that IPL sides took notice when he became the Delhi senior side's leading batsman with 222 runs in the national T20 competition. Little known only six months ago, Arya is now coping with being under the IPL spotlight.

"There is more pressure, crowds and you face international bowlers and legends, so to perform against them is a good feeling," he said. On Tuesday, Arya continued to play his shots even as wickets tumbled, also hitting seven fours, until he found the perfect partner in number seven Shashank Singh who made 52 not out as the pair put on 71 off 34 balls.

Shashank hailed Arya as 'a very bright prospect for the franchise and the country as well'. The free-scoring Arya showed glimpses of his power in a 23-ball 47 on his Punjab debut last month, but it was his latest knock that had the pundits purring.

"Not a big man, a compact left-hander and that six-hitting reputation brings a tense nature," former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull said on Indian website Cricbuzz. "But that was some innings, he was like that guy at the bar walking around looking for someone to stay with him and have a drink with him. "He was on his own for an hour."

Former India batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Star Sports, said: "Priyansh Arya's hundred is like 1,000 runs for me. "I haven't seen a better innings like this before. Wickets were falling, but he didn't stop. Everyone will be proud of his effort."

