Andy Flower’s coaching group will be desirous of a true-to-character deck so that the likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, new skipper Rajat Patidar and middle-order behemoths Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David can express themselves

RCB captain Rajat Patidar in Bangalore yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2025: RCB eye first home win as they take on in-form PBKS x 00:00

Played two, lost two. That’s the unflattering scoreline at home Royal Challengers Bengaluru would love to correct as they approach their clash against Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2025 hasn’t been particularly kind on home sides; of the 32 games played before Thursday’s encounter between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, visiting units have triumphed 17 times. Teams have struggled to maximise home advantage, none more so than RCB, yet to come to terms with the changed nature of surfaces at the Chinnaswamy.

Traditionally known to allow batters to hit through the line, pitches this year have asked numerous questions of willow-wielders, owing to their sticky nature. Despite their revamped and formidable batting line-up, RCB have managed just 169 and 163 in an eight-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans and a six-wicket humbling at the hands of Delhi Capitals respectively. Apart from exhorting their batters to realise their potential, Andy Flower’s coaching group will be desirous of a true-to-character deck so that the likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, new skipper Rajat Patidar and middle-order behemoths Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David can express themselves.

Also Read: Inter Milan enter semis after 2-2 draw vs Bayern

In-form Chahal poses threat

Undone in their two previous home defeats by players with links to either RCB (Mohammed Siraj) or Bangalore or both (KL Rahul fits the last two bills), the hosts will be wary of the potential for damage that former RCB players in the Punjab ranks — Glenn Maxwell, who has had a terrible season thus far, and Yuzvendra Chahal — possess. After an iffy start, leggie Chahal came into his own in the last game. Chahal, an RCB superstar, took four wickets to orchestrate the lowest successful defence in IPL history as Punjab defeated holders Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs despite posting a measly 111, a result Punjab assistant coach Brad Haddin acknowledged had done wonders for morale and confidence.

Also in the Punjab ranks is Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar, also formerly of RCB, who has only played one game as an Impact Player against Gujarat Titans. Introduced only in the 15th over, he conceded just 10 runs in his first two overs to scuttle the Titans chase. Shreyas Iyer, who has led his new franchise with authority, creativity, imagination and flair, will be tempted to also dip into Vyshak’s vast knowledge of and familiarity with the conditions at the Chinnaswamy.

Priyansh in focus

Bangaloreans are awaiting their first glimpse of Priyansh Arya with mixed feelings. The 24-year-old opener from Delhi has captivated cricket fans with his unfettered aggression and forms a lethal opening combine alongside Prabhsimran Singh. RCB have the bowling — marshalled by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar — to stymie this troublesome twosome, but if one or both of them get on a roll, it could so easily rain boundaries at a venue where six-hitting hasn’t historically been the most demanding of propositions.

Victory for either side will catapult it to 10 points, the same as table-toppers Delhi Capitals.