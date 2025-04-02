Premier batsman Jos Buttler played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs, which came in just 39 deliveries. His match-winning knock was laced with 5 fours and 6 sixes

Jos Buttler (Pic: X/@gujarat_titans)

Listen to this article IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Jos Buttler's unbeaten knock helps Gujarat secure an eight-wicket victory x 00:00

In the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans came victorious by eight wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the run chase of 170 runs, GT skipper Shubman Gill returned to the pavilion on a low score of 14 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended Gill's innings on 14 runs, which included 1 four and 1 six. Despite losing the early wicket, fellow opener Sai Sudharsan kept fighting. He scored 49 runs off 36 balls. His knock was laced with 7 fours and 1 six.

Also Read: IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Livingstone's 50 helps Bengaluru cruise to 169 runs

Premier batsman Jos Buttler played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs, which came in just 39 deliveries. His match-winning knock was laced with 5 fours and 6 sixes. Impact Player Sherfane Rutherford, too, stayed unbeaten on 30 runs. In his 18-ball knock, he smashed 1 four and 3 sixes.

For RCB, pacer Bhuvneshwar claimed one wicket. Josh Hazlewood was another pacer who managed to pick one wicket. Yash Dayal, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone and Impact Player Rasikh Salam went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat.

Batting first in the IPL 2025 match against GT, RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma kept Bengaluru's hopes alive. Livingstone garnered 54 runs off 40 deliveries, which was laced with 1 four and 5 sixes. Shouldering him was Jitesh, who scored 33 runs. His knock ended in 21 balls, which saw him hit 5 fours and 1 six.

For Gujarat, Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler in the IPL 2025 match against RCB. He snapped three wickets for 19 runs in four overs. Spinner Sai Kishore bagged two wickets. Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Impact Player Ishant Sharma claimed one wicket each. Premier spinner Rashid Khan went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against Bengaluru.