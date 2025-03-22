Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR Rajat Patidar wins the toss opts to bowl

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Rajat Patidar wins the toss, opts to bowl

Updated on: 22 March,2025 07:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Both teams will begin their IPL 2025 campaign under the captaincy of their newly-appointed captains, Rajat Patidar (RCB) and Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Rajat Patidar wins the toss, opts to bowl

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajat Patidar (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Rajat Patidar wins the toss, opts to bowl
x
00:00

As the IPL 2025 begins with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders, skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.


Over the years, the league has tasted massive success and has reached the stage where it will be running its 18th season. KKR and RCB were the rivals who inaugurated the first-ever edition of the IPL at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, back in the year 2008.


Both teams will begin their IPL 2025 campaign under the captaincy of their newly-appointed captains, Rajat Patidar (RCB) and Ajinkya Rahane (KKR).


Also Read: IPL: Here's what happened when RCB and KKR clashed in the inaugural season

People will keep tabs on the modern-day great, Virat Kohli. The man with the number 18 on his back will feature in the IPL 2025 with an aim to clinch his first-ever title in the cash-rich league's history.

The IPL 2025 clash between RCB and KKR promises to witness power-packed sixes as the Eden Gardens will have the likes of Kohli, Quinton de Kock, Rinku Singh, Phil Salt, Andre Russell and Liam Livingstone.

Both teams have come across each other on 34 occasions in the IPL history, out of which, KKR has emerged victorious 20 times, whereas RCb has registered 14 wins.

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru confirmed playing XI: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Spencer Johnson.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru kolkata knight riders IPL indian premier league sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK