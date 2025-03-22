Both teams will begin their IPL 2025 campaign under the captaincy of their newly-appointed captains, Rajat Patidar (RCB) and Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajat Patidar (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Rajat Patidar wins the toss, opts to bowl x 00:00

As the IPL 2025 begins with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders, skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, the league has tasted massive success and has reached the stage where it will be running its 18th season. KKR and RCB were the rivals who inaugurated the first-ever edition of the IPL at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, back in the year 2008.

Both teams will begin their IPL 2025 campaign under the captaincy of their newly-appointed captains, Rajat Patidar (RCB) and Ajinkya Rahane (KKR).

Also Read: IPL: Here's what happened when RCB and KKR clashed in the inaugural season

People will keep tabs on the modern-day great, Virat Kohli. The man with the number 18 on his back will feature in the IPL 2025 with an aim to clinch his first-ever title in the cash-rich league's history.

The IPL 2025 clash between RCB and KKR promises to witness power-packed sixes as the Eden Gardens will have the likes of Kohli, Quinton de Kock, Rinku Singh, Phil Salt, Andre Russell and Liam Livingstone.

Both teams have come across each other on 34 occasions in the IPL history, out of which, KKR has emerged victorious 20 times, whereas RCb has registered 14 wins.

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru confirmed playing XI: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Spencer Johnson.