Updated on: 01 November,2024 09:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
For the records, barring 2016 and 2017 when he played for Rising Pune Supergiant when the Super Kings were going through a suspension period, Dhoni hasn’t moved from CSK

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

Cricket fans on social media expressed their delight after MS Dhoni -- the 43-year-old legendary wicketkeeper-batter -- was retained for INR 4 crore by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. 


For the records, barring 2016 and 2017 when he played for Rising Pune Supergiant when the Super Kings were going through a suspension period, Dhoni hasn’t moved from CSK.


“What a super Diwali for Dhoni fans. He will be there in IPL 2025. Great dedication to play,” one fan wrote. Another fan said, “Hero is back. Legend Dhoni will rule again."


Dhoni holds the record for playing most matches in the history of the IPL. In 264 matches since his debut back in 2008, Dhoni has scored 5243 runs at an average of 39.12 with a top score of 84 not out. Apart from the IPL, the veteran also led CSK to glory in the Champions League T20.

Earlier on Thursday, CSK decided to exercise the infamous 'uncapped player' rule to retain Dhoni as they also decided to keep hold of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja for 18 crores, Matheesha Pathirana for 13 and Shivam Dube for 12.

All the ten Indian Premier League franchises have announced their list of retained players ahead of the 2025 auction. Notably, three major captains Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will be entering the auction.

Speaking recently at an event in Goa, MS Dhoni said that professional sport makes it difficult for a player to enjoy the game. The 43-year-old said he now wants to savour the game for the next few years.

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I'm able to play, like how during our childhood we used to go out and play at 4 pm, just enjoying the game. But with professional sport, it becomes challenging to enjoy the game as just a game. There are emotions and commitments, but I want to enjoy it for the next few years", Dhoni told ESPNcricinfo.

Reflecting on his batting position in IPL 2024, MS Dhoni explained his straightforward approach, mentioning that since others were performing well, he didn't see the need to bat higher up.

"My thinking was simple: if others are doing their job well, there's no need for me to come up the order. Last season, with the T20 World Cup (2024) squad announcement coming up, it was essential to give those fighting for a spot a chance. In our team, we had a few players like [Ravindra] Jadeja and Shivam Dube who needed opportunities to prove themselves for the Indian team. There was nothing in it for me - no selection stakes. So I was happy batting down the order, and my team was content with my role", he added.

(With agency inputs)

