Rishabh Pant (Pic: X/@LucknowIPL)

Following Delhi Capitals' last-over thrilling win in the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants, legendary Team India batsman Sunil Gavaskar despite losing the game backed Rishabh Pant for his captaincy by saying that he is an intelligent cricketer.

While speaking on JioStar Match Center Live, Sunil Gavaskar said, "When you bat well, there's not much to reflect upon, but when you don't perform with the bat or ball, you understand the areas that need improvement."

The former Team India cricketer also stated that it was just the first match of the IPL 2025 and there are still 13 matches left in the league. Gavaskar expects Pant's captaincy to become even more assured.

"I think he knows. He actually mentioned in the post-match interview that you often learn more from your mistakes than from your successes. When you bat well, there's not much to reflect upon, but when you don't perform with the bat or ball, you understand the areas that need improvement. This is just the first match, and there are 13 more to go. Rishabh Pant is an intelligent cricketer, and he will have picked up valuable insights regarding his batting and captaincy. I believe we will see him improve his performance. Additionally, when a captain scores runs or takes wickets, it significantly boosts their confidence in making bowling changes and setting the field. Once he gets some runs under his belt, I expect his captaincy to become even more assured", Jio Star Expert Sunil Gavaskar said while speaking on Match Center Live after the match.

Delhi Capitals registered a win by one wicket in the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Pant missed the chance to stump Mohit but used the DRS for lbw. The review indicated the ball had missed the stumps, allowing the Capitals to sigh in relief.

(With ANI Inputs)