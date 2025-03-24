MS Dhoni who led CSK to five IPL titles, handed over the leadership to Gaikwad at the beginning of the 2024 edition. He stated that although he discusses things with Gaikwad, he refrains from asking him to follow his advice

MS Dhoni (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2025 | Gaikwad led CSK, I just helped: MS Dhoni on leadership transition x 00:00

Chennai Super Kings' veteran MS Dhoni rejected the speculation that he is the back-room decision-maker. He said that he is focused on reinventing himself and his strokes to stay relevant in the IPL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following CSK's four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday, MS Dhoni spoke to 'JioStar' about the team dynamics under Gaikwad's leadership.

"...batsmen are now willing to take risks. They believe that with proper cricketing shots, they can play big strokes, and at the same time, they are improvising with their shot selection...whether it's a reverse scoop against a fast bowler, a sweep, or a reverse sweep against a pacer."

"I am no different, I have to adapt as well. This is what is required of me for where I am batting. You have to try and stay relevant," MS Dhoni said.

Also Read: Initiators Sampat, Jaywant delighted as MCA grants 50 per cent raise in pension

"The way we played T20 in 2008 and the way we played IPL last year, it's very different. Earlier, there was a lot of turn in the wickets. Wickets were two-paced. Now, India's wickets have become much better; they are more batter-friendly," he explained.

MS Dhoni who led CSK to five IPL titles, handed over the leadership to Gaikwad at the beginning of the 2024 edition. He stated that although he discusses things with Gaikwad, he refrains from asking him to follow his advice. In the previous edition of the cash-rich league, the Chennai-based franchise missed the chance to cement their place in the playoffs following a poor net run rate.

MS Dhoni will most likely bat at the lower order for CSK just as he did in last year’s IPL when he usually came at No.7 or 8

"Ruturaj has been part of us for quite some time. His temperament is very good, he's very calm, very composed. So those were the reasons we considered him for leadership."

"Before the start of the tournament, I also told him, 'If I give you advice, it doesn't mean you have to follow it. I will try to stay away as much as possible.' During the season, a lot of people speculated that I was making the decisions in the background," Dhoni recalled.

"But the fact is, he was making 99 per cent of the decisions. The most important calls -- bowling changes, field placements -- were all his. I was just helping him out. He did a brilliant job of handling the players," he added.

On his bond with Virat Kohli, the veteran said their relationship has grown into a strong friendship over the years. "It was always an honest exchange of ideas -- whether a certain approach was right or if an adjustment could have been made. Initially, it was more of a relationship between a captain and a young player, but over time, as we kept interacting, we became friends," he said.

"Even today, we share that bond, though there's always a line of respect between a senior and a junior. Now that neither of us is captain, we get more time to talk before matches," he added.

Mumbai Indians, who have been losing their opening IPL encounter since 2013, continued to do so this season too as they went down to Chennai Super Kings by four wickets on Sunday. Riding on half-centuries by opener Rachin Ravindra (65 not out off 45 balls) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (26-ball 53), CSK chased down the 156-run target with five balls to spare. Gaikwad’s innings was laced with six fours and three sixes, while Ravindra smashed two fours and four sixes. Wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur claimed three wickets on debut for MI.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings will now lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next IPL 2025 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 28.

(With inputs from PTI)