Karim remarked that while Russell has been ineffective with the bat, he tries to make up for it by contributing with the ball

Andre Russell (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Saba Karim questions Andre Russell’s role in KKR’s batting struggles x 00:00

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell has been struggling to find form with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2025. The power-hitter’s lean patch has drawn criticism from former India cricketer Saba Karim, who slammed Russell for failing to produce a match-winning performance this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karim also believes that Russell’s lack of impact has been a key factor behind KKR’s struggles in the lower middle-order. "When is the last time he has come up with a match-winning performance? That's what you need. That's the reason why Kolkata Knight Riders have retained him--they want Russell to win such encounters for them. Even while setting a target this season, he has hardly delivered. He has hardly done anything of note. And I think that's one of the reasons why the lower middle-order of KKR has struggled to some extent," he said on JioHotstar.

Also Read: DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Key players to watch in the Arun Jaitley stadium showdown

Karim further remarked that while Russell has been ineffective with the bat, he tries to make up for it by contributing with the ball. "This is not the first season that he has disappointed his side--and also himself. I've seen Andre Russell not only in the TATA IPL, even in the other global franchise leagues--he has struggled for runs. And I think he strives to compensate by bowling those two-three overs and picking up wickets. But if one can be brutally honest, he is part of this setup more because of his reputation. I don't see the numbers for the past couple of seasons," said the 57-year-old.

Coming to KKR's recent IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Russell was only able to garner 17 runs off 11 deliveries. His knock came to an end with one boundary and two maximums. The veteran did not bowl any overs during the match.

Kolkata suffered a loss by 16 runs against Punjab while chasing a meagre target of 112 runs. The Knights' innings was wrapped up for a total of 95 runs in 15.1 overs.

Kolkata's next IPL 2025 fixture is Gujarat Titans (GT), with the match being scheduled to be played on April 21 at the Eden Gardens.

(With ANI Inputs)