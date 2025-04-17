DC's Mitchell Starc's final over brilliance helped the side to push the match into the Super Over against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Sanju Samson (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Sanju Samson hails DC's Starc after final-over heroics vs RR x 00:00

During the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson retired hurt as he sustained an injury mid-match. He returned to the pavilion by scoring 31 runs off just 19 deliveries, including two boundaries and three maximums.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the injury, he said, "It feels alright (his injury). I wasn't just ready to come back and bat. It feels alright now. We will observe it tomorrow and see how it is".

DC's Mitchell Starc's final over brilliance helped the side to push the match into the Super Over against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Also Read: MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Key match-ups ahead of Wankhede clash

In the end, the hosts (DC) sealed the victory by chasing the target of 12 runs in the Super Over.

In the final over of the match, Starc, under pressure, conceded just eight runs. The performance in the final over yet again showcased what makes the Australian pacer one of the current greats.

Following his heroics with the ball, Samson hailed his performance by saying, "he is one of the best guys around in the world".

"I think as we all saw, some fantastic bowling by Starcy. He is one of the best guys around in the world. I would like to give it to Starcy. He won them the game in the 20th over," Samson said.

After putting 12 runs on board, Delhi was put to chase the target. From the hosts' dugout, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs stepped in and sealed the victory by sparing two balls.

The Delhiites will now lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On the same day's evening, Rajasthan will play their upcoming match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at 7.30 pm at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

(With ANI Inputs)