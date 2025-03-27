Rajat Patidar-led RCB will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 match on March 28. The "Red Army" started their IPL 2025 campaign with a scintillating win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens

Shane Watson (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Shane Watson opens up about how RCB can counter CSK's strengths x 00:00

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson said that Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have to change their team composition in order to meet the requirements of the Chepauk pitch.

Rajat Patidar-led RCB will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 match on March 28.

The "Red Army" started their IPL 2025 campaign with a scintillating win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Watson also stated that the Rajasthan Royals are lacking in terms of quality spin bowling on their side. He also said that it was revealed in the IPL 2025 match against KKR.

On March 26, the Knights registered an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan.

He said, "The Rajasthan Royals batters struggled to find their timing and made a few execution errors, which prevented them from putting up a big total".

"A major difference was the calibre and quality of KKR's spin attack. Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali bowled exceptionally well, whereas Rajasthan's bowlers, particularly in the middle overs, lacked the potency we've seen from them in the past," he added.

"It's going to be a huge challenge for RCB to go to Chepauk, especially given the quality of bowlers CSK have at their disposal. RCB will likely need to adjust their team composition to counter CSK's strengths. But make no mistake, Chepauk is a fortress," said Watson, who is an expert on JioStar's panel.

Shane Watson said that the missing factor in RR's bowling made things easier for Quinton de Kock, who played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs.

"This (lack of depth in bowling) made things a lot easier for Quinton de Kock, he was patient, waiting for loose deliveries, and didn't take unnecessary risks. With his wide range of shots, he can accelerate quickly when he's at his best," Watson noted.

Shane Watson, who has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, said that the likes of quality spinners in the side help them to maintain their dominance at Chepauk.

"CSK's entire setup is built around excelling in Chennai. Just look at the three spinners who bowled brilliantly in their opening game against MI, Ashwin, Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad. They are going to be a real handful on that surface."

"Seeing Noor Ahmad make such an impact in his first game for CSK will only boost the team's confidence, knowing they have another wicket-taking option," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)