Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Spin coach Bahutule feels RR fell 15 20 runs short

IPL 2025: Spin coach Bahutule feels RR fell 15-20 runs short

Updated on: 28 March,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  Guwahati
IANS |

Top

RR were wrecked by a mixture of their batters throwing their wickets away and KKR’s spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali being at their controlling best to pick four wickets as the 2008 champions made only 151-9

IPL 2025: Spin coach Bahutule feels RR fell 15-20 runs short

Sairaj Bahutule

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: Spin coach Bahutule feels RR fell 15-20 runs short
x
00:00

After Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered an eight-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule admitted that the side could have added 15-20 more runs to their total to put pressure on the defending champs. 


RR were wrecked by a mixture of their batters throwing their wickets away and KKR’s spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali being at their controlling best to pick four wickets as the 2008 champions made only 151-9. In reply, KKR completed the chase with 15 balls to spare, as Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 97.


“A slightly sticky track to start off with, but we could have added 15-20 runs more to put pressure on KKR. But we are a young side with a young captain. So keeping the wicket aside, it’s the question of just us getting into performance mode, which I feel will come [soon],” said Bahutule after the defeat.


RR’s spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana were quite ineffective, returning combined figures of 1-66 in seven overs. Bahutule said: “Both are world class spinners, but at times, I thought they were short. If they had just owned the lengths a bit longer, there was definitely a lot of purchase for 
the spinners.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 rajasthan royals kolkata knight riders cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK