Updated on: 30 March,2025 09:59 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

The SRH official warned that if the intimidation continued, the franchise would have no choice but to relocate its matches to another venue

Photo: AFP

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is contemplating shifting its home matches to another state due to ongoing tensions with the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).


The IPL franchise has accused the state unit of 'blackmailing tactics', particularly regarding demands for additional complimentary tickets. The development, reported by news agency PTI, has prompted SRH to seek immediate intervention from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council.


Expressing serious concerns over HCA’s alleged conduct, a senior SRH official penned an email to the BCCI, highlighting the recurring nature of the issue and urging swift action.


“I write with serious concern regarding the ongoing developments with the HCA and their repeated blackmailing tactics towards the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise,” the official stated.

The email further stressed the need for clarity on the allocation of complimentary passes, which is typically set at 5 per cent of the total stadium capacity.

“We also seek clarification on the issue of complimentary tickets issued to the HCA by the franchise. The President of the HCA, Jagan Mohan Rao, along with the Treasurer/Secretary, has been consistently threatening the Sunrisers Hyderabad management, stating that he will not allow the IPL to take place in Hyderabad unless his demands are met,” the letter alleged.

The SRH official warned that if the intimidation continued, the franchise would have no choice but to relocate its matches to another venue.

“This is an unacceptable abuse of power. This issue was raised last year but, unfortunately, it is recurring again. If necessary, the matches should be moved to another state if the Hyderabad Cricket Association continues to threaten the franchise,” the official stated.

SRH also urged the BCCI and the Telangana government to step in and resolve the matter promptly.

“I strongly urge the BCCI to issue an open letter to the Telangana CMO and address this issue publicly, as it is a serious concern that directly impacts the franchise, the fans, and the integrity of the IPL as a whole,” the email added.

HCA refutes allegations

In response to the accusations, HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao dismissed the claims, asserting that the association had not made any such demands. He also denied receiving any official communication from SRH management.

“HCA did not receive any official emails from SRH management. There is no truth in the news being circulated on social media and some websites,” Rao stated in a circular.

The HCA president further alleged that the controversy was a malicious attempt to damage the association’s reputation and its relationship with the franchise.

“If emails are indeed received, what is the conspiracy behind leaking that information from unknown sources instead of official HCA or SRH emails? This is a malicious campaign by some people to tarnish the reputation of HCA-SRH,” he asserted.

Uncertain future for SRH’s home matches?

With both parties standing firm on their respective positions, the future of SRH’s home matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium remains uncertain. Whether the BCCI or the Telangana government will intervene to mediate the dispute remains to be seen. For now, SRH’s threat to relocate its home fixtures casts a shadow over IPL 2025’s Hyderabad leg.

(With PTI inputs)

