Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. Pic/PTI

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli has backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's newly appointed captain, Rajat Patidar by stating that he has all the qualities to lead the franchise for a long time.

Rajat Patidar has replaced Faf du Plessis to wear the captaincy hat in IPL 2025. Ahead of IPL 2025, du Plessis has now moved to Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli, who led RCB for more than a decade, remains the face of the franchise. During the RCB's Unbox event, he spoke highly of Rajat Patidar.

“This guy is going to lead you for a long time. He is going to do a great job. He has got everything that is required (to succeed),” Virat Kohli told the RCB fans.

RCB is yet to win their first-ever IPL title, but Virat Kohli still remained optimistic about his team's chances of winning the trophy this year.

“It feels amazing to be back. The excitement and happiness is like every other season. I have been here for 18 years and absolutely love RCB. We have an amazing squad this time around. Lot of talent in the team. I am personally very excited about this season,” Virat Kohli added.

This will be Kohli’s first IPL after retiring from T20 Internationals. Rajat Patidar, who has played for India and has been a key player for RCB, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the team.

“Legends like Virat bhai, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle have played for RCB. I grew up watching them. From the start, I have loved the franchise a lot. I am more happy that I got a new role to lead one of the biggest teams in T20 cricket,” said Patidar.

The IPL 2025 season will kickstart on March 22. RCB will play the league's opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

