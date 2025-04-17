Patel joined the Delhi Capitals coaching setup in November last year, replacing James Hopes

Munaf Patel (Pic: Screengrab/X/AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2025 | WATCH: Munaf Patel’s temper boils over during DC vs RR, BCCI imposes fine x 00:00

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during the intense fixture against Rajasthan Royals. The dramatic match, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, saw Delhi Capitals edge out the Royals in a nail-biting Super Over after both sides finished tied at 188 runs in regulation play.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement released by the IPL, the former India pacer was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20, which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.” The statement confirmed that Patel has “accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” acknowledging the breach without contest.

"Munaf Patel, Bowling Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday," read the IPL statement.

Although the statement refrained from detailing the exact nature of the incident, it is understood that Munaf was penalised for a heated exchange with a match official. The confrontation allegedly occurred when he attempted to send a player onto the field to relay a message.

Munaf Patel had a heated exchange with the 4th umpire during the #DCvRR match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi after the umpire denied sending a player to enter the ground to convey his message.#DCvsRR #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/hHv0tNAUvd — Gaurav Chaudhary (@gkctweets) April 16, 2025

Patel, who was a crucial part of India’s 2011 ICC World Cup-winning squad under MS Dhoni, joined the Delhi Capitals coaching setup in November last year, replacing James Hopes.

According to the IPL's Code of Conduct, Article 2.20 encompasses a broad range of behaviors deemed inappropriate if they undermine the game's spirit, particularly when not explicitly covered by other specific infractions.

“...Article 2.20 may (depending upon the seriousness and context of the breach) prohibit, without limitation, the following: (a) the use of an illegal bat or illegal wicket-keeping gloves; and (b) failure to comply with the provisions of clause 6.3 of the IPL Match Playing Conditions,” it reads.

The Code further adds that, “...the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. The person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays..