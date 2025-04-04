Brushing off all the criticism, Venkatesh Iyer played a knock of 60 runs, which came in 29 deliveries in the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venkatesh Iyer (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: "We don't want to be the team...," says Venkatesh Iyer after win vs SRH x 00:00

In the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the "Orange Army" innings wrapped up for 120 runs. SRH registered the score of 286 runs in their first match and since then have suffered three defeats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about SRH's performance, KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer said, "We don't want to be the team that when we hit it, we score 250 and when we don't, we get out for 70."



"We want to be a team who understands the pitch and the conditions quickly and assess what is the par score on that pitch and always try to make 20 runs above-par. That is what aggression for KKR means."



Iyer feels that his price tag of Rs. 23.75 crore doesn't mean he has to deliver in every single match. He stated that his focus is on making impactful contributions to the team.

KKR used the Right to Match card for Venkatesh in the mega auction in November. With this, he became the franchise's most expensive player and third costliest in the league.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya-led MI set to take on LSG after two defeats in away games

In the IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer had a poor start as he garnered just nine runs in the first two matches.

"I won't lie, there is a little pressure. You guys talk so much. But being the highest-paid player (in KKR) does not mean I have to make runs in every match," Iyer said candidly at the post-match press conference.

"It's about how I am winning for the team and what impact I am able to make. The pressure is not about how much money I am getting or how many runs I have to make. That's never been the pressure on me," he said firmly.

Brushing off all the criticism, the left-hander played a knock of 60 runs, which came in 29 deliveries in the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Asked whether the pressure of being the highest-paid player in KKR had finally been lifted, Iyer smiled and tossed the question back.

"You tell me? The pressure will be released when... I keep saying this: After starting the IPL, it doesn't matter if you're getting 20 lakh or 20 crore. I'm a player of the team who wants to contribute to the team's victory."

"Sometimes there will be very tricky situations where my job will be to play out some overs, and even if I do that and don't score runs, I have worked for my team."

There has been much debate around the Eden Gardens pitch not suiting KKR's spin-heavy bowling attack. Against SRH, the hosts got a drier surface with variable bounce and some grip to back their strengths.

"It was a good competitive pitch. We bowled very well. We had a par score on Eden. We have used the conditions and the pitch well.

"I never believe that the pitch should be like this or that. We are professional cricketers. So obviously we will adjust to it. But yes, if we get what we want in our home, it will be great for us," Iyer said.

Before this match, KKR had lost two out of their first three games, with their explosive middle order coming under scrutiny for reckless shot selection.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata suffered a batting collapse in the matches against RCB and MI.

Iyer insisted that KKR has never endorsed the "fearless" brand of cricket, instead priding themselves on a calculated aggression.

"The basic meaning of aggression is showing a positive intent. It's about showing positive but correct intent. Aggression does not mean tonking every ball for sixes."

"It's about how you understand the conditions, how you are able to maximise the conditions in your favour. That is what we as a team want to play."

KKR will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL 2025 clash on April 8 at Eden Gardens.

(With PTI Inputs)