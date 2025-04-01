IPL 2025 | "We haven’t been getting good starts": Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss vs RCB

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad blames top-order batting failure for successive defeats; RR captain Riyan Parag credits bowlers for six-run win in Guwahati

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in pain after being hit by the ball v RR on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad blamed their poor starts and fielding lapses as key reasons behind their six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Sunday, marking their second consecutive loss.

Nitish Rana’s blistering 36-ball 81, combined with Wanindu Hasaranga’s four-wicket haul, powered RR to a hard-fought win at the Barsapara Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 183, CSK finished at 176-6. They had lost their last match at home to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a first in 17 years. “We haven’t been getting good starts, but once we do, things will be different,” Gaikwad admitted at the post-match presentation.

“We also conceded 8-10 extra runs through misfields, and that’s something we need to improve,” he added. Gaikwad’s valiant 63 anchored the chase, but wickets fell at regular intervals.

On batting at No. 3, the CSK captain explained that it was a pre-planned strategy. “Over the years, Ajinkya batted at three while Rayudu handled the middle overs. We thought it would be better if I came in later to steady things, while Tripathi could attack upfront. It was decided at the auction, and I have no problem with it. Anyway, I’m getting to bat early in every game,” he said with a smile.

Meanwhile, RR’s stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, leading in his hometown, was relieved to end their Guwahati leg with a win. “We felt we were 20 short. We were going well in the middle overs but lost a couple of quick wickets. However, our bowlers executed our plans well,” Parag said.

