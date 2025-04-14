IPL 2025: "We look to play positive and good cricket," Rajat Patidar after win vs RR

On a slow, tacky Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch where stroke-making was far from easy, Salt’s counterattack stunned the hosts

Rajat Patidar

Phil Salt’s explosive 33-ball 65 laid the foundation and Virat Kohli’s 100th T20 fifty provided the finishing touch as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cruised to a dominant nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL here on Sunday.

RCB’s decision to bowl first paid off on a surface that stayed low and offered variable bounce, even as rising India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fluent 75 off 47 balls stood out in RR’s total of 173-4.

RCB’s Phil Salt (left) and Virat Kohli during their 92-run stand in Jaipur yesterday. Pic/PTI

He smashed six sixes and five fours in his fiery innings, putting RR’s bowlers under pressure from the start.

His assault, followed by Kohli’s ice-cool unbeaten 62 not out off 45 balls (4x4, 2x6), helped RCB chase down 174 with ease, finishing the job in just 17.3 overs.

This was RCB’s fourth win of the season — all coming in away matches.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar acknowledged the contribution of Kohli, who used his vast experience on domestic pitches to make it a one-sided contest. “The wicket was not easy to bat, we targeted 150-170. Really enjoyed [Salt] batting from the dugout. The way VK [Kohli] bhai rotated the strike was special. We are not a team that look at venue, we look to play positive and good cricket,” said Patidar.

RR captain Sanju Samson credited RCB’s “better intent” for the visitors’ comprehensive win. “After losing the toss on a slow wicket, 170-odd was a really good score.

It was hard to bat in the Powerplay,” said Samson, following the team’s second successive defeat.

“They [RCB players] also dropped our catches, we also dropped their catches. It is okay, they batted better. Have to give it to RCB, their intent was better,” he added.

Brief scores

RR 173-4 in 20 overs (Y Jaiswal 75, D Jurel 35*, R Parag 30; J Hazlewood 1-26) lost to RCB 175-1 in 17.3 overs (P Salt 65, V Kohli 62*, D Padikkal 40*; K Kartikeya 1-25) by 9 wickets

