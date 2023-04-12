IPL betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 10 held

The arrests were made during a raid on a house in Bachupally on Monday during the IPL match between RCB and Lucknow SuperGiants

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli greets Lucknow Super Giants players Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni after Lucknow Super Giants won the IPL 2023 cricket match, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Cyberabad police busted an online IPL cricket betting racket and arrested 10 bookies.

The arrests were made during a raid on a house in Bachupally on Monday during the IPL match between RCB and Lucknow SuperGiants.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra told media persons that the SOT Balanagar Zone and Bachupally team of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate had been watching the illegal activity of Cricket betting rackets.

He said 10 bookies were arrested and cash of Rs 60.39 lakh was seized. Total value of case property is about Rs 1 crore.

