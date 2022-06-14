IPL media rights sold for USD 6.2 billion: BCCI

Star, owned by US behemoth Disney, retained the domestic TV rights while Viacom18 -- a joint venture between Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and US group Paramount Global -- picked up the streaming rights

IPL trophy. File Pic

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that it has sold the broadcast rights of the IPL tournament for the next five seasons to global media giants for an eye-popping USD 6.2 billion.

Star, owned by US behemoth Disney, retained the domestic TV rights while Viacom18 -- a joint venture between Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and US group Paramount Global -- picked up the streaming rights, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

