IPL set to get two-and-a-half months window

Hardik Pandya Captain of Gujarat Titans and KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants at the toss during the 4th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium. Pic/PTI

The IPL is all set to have its dedicated two-and-a-half months exclusive window from the next Futures Tours & Programme (FTP) calendar of the ICC starting 2024, with no international cricket scheduled in that phase.

As per the draft by the ICC, the IPL, which now has a window from March last week to May, will now spill over to June with a two-week extension, said a report in

ESPNCricinfo. From being 60 matches between eight teams, the IPL 2022 was expanded to 10 teams and 74 games with addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

