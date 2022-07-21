IPL team owners buy all teams in SA’s T20 League

Through an official statement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that the six franchise owners were confirmed following a rigorous process over the past few months

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (left) with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

IPL franchise owners of teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and co-owners of Delhi Capitals on Wednesday were announced as winners of purchasing all six teams in South Africa’s upcoming T20 League.

Through an official statement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that the six franchise owners were confirmed following a rigorous process over the past few months. The open bid process, managed by Deloitte Corporate Finance, attracted over 29 entities who expressed interest in owning a franchise worldwide.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever