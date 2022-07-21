IPL team owners buy all teams in SA’s T20 League

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 July,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
Through an official statement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that the six franchise owners were confirmed following a rigorous process over the past few months

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (left) with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP


IPL franchise owners of teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and co-owners of Delhi Capitals on Wednesday were announced as winners of purchasing all six teams in South Africa’s upcoming T20 League. 

Through an official statement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that the six franchise owners were confirmed following a rigorous process over the past few months. The open bid process, managed by Deloitte Corporate Finance, attracted over 29 entities who expressed interest in owning a franchise worldwide.

indian premier league mumbai indians chennai super kings Lucknow Super Giants rajasthan royals sunrisers hyderabad delhi capitals cricket news sports news

