Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL Team purse may be increased to Rs 120 125cr

IPL: Team purse may be increased to Rs 120-125cr

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“I think that [increase of purse] is happening for sure. The standard increase should be anywhere between 20-25 per cent and hence anything in the range of Rs 120-125 crore will be a fair deal,” a senior official of one of the IPL franchises told PTI on conditions of anonymity

IPL: Team purse may be increased to Rs 120-125cr

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
IPL: Team purse may be increased to Rs 120-125cr
x
00:00

There could be a consensus about increasing the team purse up to Rs 120 crore and retentions up to six, including Right To Match (RTM) options, during the IPL’s Governing Council’s meeting with the owners of all 10 franchises in Mumbai on Wednesday.


“I think that [increase of purse] is happening for sure. The standard increase should be anywhere between 20-25 per cent and hence anything in the range of Rs 120-125 crore will be a fair deal,” a senior official of one of the IPL franchises told PTI on conditions of anonymity.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian premier league cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK