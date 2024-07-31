IPL: Team purse may be increased to Rs 120-125cr

“I think that [increase of purse] is happening for sure. The standard increase should be anywhere between 20-25 per cent and hence anything in the range of Rs 120-125 crore will be a fair deal,” a senior official of one of the IPL franchises told PTI on conditions of anonymity

Representational image. Pic/iStock

There could be a consensus about increasing the team purse up to Rs 120 crore and retentions up to six, including Right To Match (RTM) options, during the IPL’s Governing Council’s meeting with the owners of all 10 franchises in Mumbai on Wednesday.

