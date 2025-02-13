Ira shines as Shardashram advance to semi-finals

Ira’s innings was laced with 10 fours and four maximums as Shardashram smashed 137-2 in the allotted 10 overs. In reply, Vasant Vihar managed just 50-3 in 10 overs

Ira Jadhav’s brilliant knock of 83 off 38 balls helped Shardashram Vidyamandir edge out Vasant Vihar by 87 runs to qualify for the semi-finals of the T10 Late Manoramaben Apte Girls U-16 cricket tournament at the Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Ira’s innings was laced with 10 fours and four maximums as Shardashram smashed 137-2 in the allotted 10 overs. In reply, Vasant Vihar managed just 50-3 in 10 overs.

Brief scores

Shardashram Vidyamandir Girls HS: 137-2 in 10 overs (Ira Jadhav 83*, Ashira Patil 38) beat Vasant Vihar HS 50-3 in 10 overs (Riya Bhavsar 28) by 87 runs

Convent Girls HS 65-6 in 10 overs (Prachi Vaje 3-22) lost to Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel 68-0 in 5.5 overs (Swara Magar 26*, Shristhi Nachare 23*) by 10 wkts

Parag English School 142-0 in 10 overs (Tanisha Sharma 83*, Swara Jadhav 50*) beat Chatrabhuj Narsee School 48-5 in 10 overs by 94 runs