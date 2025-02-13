Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ira shines as Shardashram advance to semi finals

Ira shines as Shardashram advance to semi-finals

Updated on: 13 February,2025 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Ira’s innings was laced with 10 fours and four maximums as Shardashram smashed 137-2 in the allotted 10 overs. In reply, Vasant Vihar managed just 50-3 in 10 overs

Ira shines as Shardashram advance to semi-finals

Ira Jadhav

Listen to this article
Ira shines as Shardashram advance to semi-finals
x
00:00

Ira Jadhav’s brilliant knock of 83 off 38 balls helped Shardashram Vidyamandir edge out Vasant Vihar by 87 runs to qualify for the semi-finals of the T10 Late Manoramaben Apte Girls U-16 cricket tournament at the Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana on Wednesday. 


Ira’s innings was laced with 10 fours and four maximums as Shardashram smashed 137-2 in the allotted 10 overs. In reply, Vasant Vihar managed just 50-3 in 10 overs.


Also Read: Galle of big things!


Brief scores
Shardashram Vidyamandir Girls HS: 137-2 in 10 overs (Ira Jadhav 83*, Ashira Patil 38) beat Vasant Vihar HS 50-3 in 10 overs (Riya Bhavsar 28) by 87 runs

Convent Girls HS 65-6 in 10 overs (Prachi Vaje 3-22) lost to Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel 68-0 in 5.5 overs (Swara Magar 26*, Shristhi Nachare 23*) by 10 wkts

Parag English School 142-0 in 10 overs (Tanisha Sharma 83*, Swara Jadhav 50*) beat Chatrabhuj Narsee School 48-5 in 10 overs by 94 runs

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK