IPL 2025 | Ishan Kishan smashes season's first century in just 45 balls: WATCH

Updated on: 23 March,2025 05:38 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 26-year-old marked his arrival in style during match No. 3 against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday

IPL 2025 | Ishan Kishan smashes season's first century in just 45 balls: WATCH

Ishan Kishan (Pic: AFP)

IPL 2025 | Ishan Kishan smashes season's first century in just 45 balls: WATCH
Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made a stunning debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, scoring a blistering century off just 45 balls. The 26-year-old, who was acquired for Rs 11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, marked his arrival in style during match No. 3 against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.





Kishan reached his century with a double on the final ball of the 19th over, bowled by Sandeep Sharma. His explosive knock featured 10 fours and six sixes, making it his first-ever IPL century. Previously, his best score in the league was 99 off 58 balls for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2020 in Dubai on September 28, 2020.

Batting at No. 3 for SRH, Kishan built crucial partnerships, adding 85 runs for the second wicket with Travis Head, who scored a quickfire 67 off 31 balls, and 72 runs for the third wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who contributed 30 runs off 15 deliveries.

With this remarkable innings, Kishan has made a strong statement in his new franchise, setting the tone for an exciting IPL 2025 season ahead for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

More updates to follow...

