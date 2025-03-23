IPL 2025 | Ishan Kishan smashes season's first century in just 45 balls: WATCH

The 26-year-old marked his arrival in style during match No. 3 against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday

Ishan Kishan (Pic: AFP)

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made a stunning debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, scoring a blistering century off just 45 balls. The 26-year-old, who was acquired for Rs 11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, marked his arrival in style during match No. 3 against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣 #TATAIPL 𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 🧡



A special first for Ishan Kishan as he brought up his 💯 off just 45 balls 🔥



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ltVZAvInEG#SRHvRR | @SunRisers | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/8n92H58XbK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2025

Kishan reached his century with a double on the final ball of the 19th over, bowled by Sandeep Sharma. His explosive knock featured 10 fours and six sixes, making it his first-ever IPL century. Previously, his best score in the league was 99 off 58 balls for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2020 in Dubai on September 28, 2020.

Batting at No. 3 for SRH, Kishan built crucial partnerships, adding 85 runs for the second wicket with Travis Head, who scored a quickfire 67 off 31 balls, and 72 runs for the third wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who contributed 30 runs off 15 deliveries.

With this remarkable innings, Kishan has made a strong statement in his new franchise, setting the tone for an exciting IPL 2025 season ahead for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

