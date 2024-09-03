"It is going to be a great series": Steve Smith on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Steve Smith is the ninth-highest run-scorer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Featuring 18 matches and 35 innings, the unorthodox left-hander has accumulated 1,887 runs with an average of 65.06. He also has eight centuries and five half-centuries in the tournament with a best score of 192 runs

Steve Smith (Pic: File Pic)

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith said that Team India has played some outstanding cricket over the last two years and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be an exciting series.

The famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy between two cricketing giants, India and Australia will kick start on November 22.

Over the years, India has dominated Australia in the Test series. The Indians have won the previous four series in a row against the Aussies.

The Aussies last won the Test series against India in 2014-15 season. With India winning 10 BGT titles and Australia with five, the Indians have gained the confidence to dominate them.

Australia's last series win in India came in 2004-05.

Speaking to the Star Sports, Smith said, "Yeah, very excited (for the series). You know, it is going to be a great series. You know, India have been playing outstanding cricket. We have been playing really good cricket the last couple of years. We have not beaten India in the last two times they have come out here. Obviously got a terrific side, very well-balanced team, all bases covered."

"So, they have played really good cricket out here. They have played good cricket when we've been over in India as well, where we know they are very, very difficult to beat. So it is going to be a big summer. It is going to be an exciting one. And, I am looking forward to it," he added.

Since the retirement of star Australian David Warner, the side has promoted Steve Smith to the opening slot. This year's BGT will be an important series for Smith to prove himself as a Test opening batsman.

However, since his promotion, he has had a mixed bag of performances at the opening slot. The 35-year-old has racked up 171 runs at an average of 28.50 in four Test appearances, including a magnificent 91 against the West Indies.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

(With ANI Inputs)