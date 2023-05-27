Cluster of cloud patches pass over Motera as rain threat looms over GT vs MI

The game started 30 minutes late but dark clouds over the stadium threatened the possibility of another interruption

The covered pitch after the start of Qualifier 2 was delayed due to rain at Ahmedabad yesterday

Unseasonal rain cast doubts over Qualifier 2 involving defending champions Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday evening. The game started 30 minutes late but dark clouds over the stadium threatened the possibility of another interruption. Then, there was a rain forecast for the next two to three hours.

But over 80,000 fans in the stadium only saw a heavy shower of sixes from the bat of centurion Shubman Gill, who was more than just brilliant for Gujarat Titans. Earlier, fans ran for cover at the 1,32,000-capacity stadium when rain started and the groundstaff rushed with covers before drizzle turned into a heavy downpour.

The rain relented after soaking the field for over half an hour. The groundstaff did well to clear the water in no time as two super soppers were used to dry the outfield. As for Gill, he smashed 10 sixes in his 60-ball 129.