Breaking News
Mumbai: Open spaces adoption policy to continue
Belarusian, 19, locked up, beaten and sexually abused by internet BF
Santacruz murder case: Did caretaker with criminal record get all-clear from cops?
Mumbai: Did slain leopard swim across creek?
Mumbai: Digging roads for utility could cost a bomb
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Cluster of cloud patches pass over Motera as rain threat looms over GT vs MI

Cluster of cloud patches pass over Motera as rain threat looms over GT vs MI

Updated on: 27 May,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
A Correspondent |

Top

The game started 30 minutes late but dark clouds over the stadium threatened the possibility of another interruption

Cluster of cloud patches pass over Motera as rain threat looms over GT vs MI

The covered pitch after the start of Qualifier 2 was delayed due to rain at Ahmedabad yesterday

Listen to this article
Cluster of cloud patches pass over Motera as rain threat looms over GT vs MI
x
00:00

Unseasonal rain cast doubts over Qualifier 2 involving defending champions Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday evening. The game started 30 minutes late but dark clouds over the stadium threatened the possibility of another interruption. Then, there was a rain forecast for the next two to three hours.


But over 80,000 fans in the stadium only saw a heavy shower of sixes from the bat of centurion Shubman Gill, who was more than just brilliant for Gujarat Titans. Earlier, fans ran for cover at the 1,32,000-capacity stadium when rain started and the groundstaff rushed with covers before drizzle turned into a heavy downpour.


Also Read: Scintillating Shubman takes clinical Gujarat Titans to second successive IPL final


The rain relented after soaking the field for over half an hour. The groundstaff did well to clear the water in no time as two super soppers were used to dry the outfield. As for Gill, he smashed 10 sixes in his 60-ball 129.

IPL 2023 indian premier league Gujarat Titans mumbai indians Shubman Gill rohit sharma sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK