It’s a do-or-die for India and Pakistan at Commonwealth Games 2022

A win for either of them means the chance for a medal will be alive while a loss would put either of the teams on the brink of an early exit

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

After squandering a chance to win their first Group ‘A’ match against Australia, India will be seeking better show in batting and bowling in a crucial game against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Touted as a match of catching a wide public interest due to the large number of Indian and Pakistani-origin people residing in the city, expect the stadium to be a full house when Harmanpreet Kaur and Bismah Maroof lead their respective teams on the field in a match where the future of their campaign in the tournament hinges heavily.



A win for either of them means the chance for a medal will be alive while a loss would put either of the teams on the brink of an early exit. On Friday, as women’s T20 cricket made its debut in the Commonwealth Games, India, captain Harmanpreet led the way, scoring 52 off 34 balls and was supported by opener Shafali Verma’s 48 off 33 balls in posting 154 on board.

India will need better efforts from bowlers like Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh.

