Rayudu, who had announced his decision to stop playing IPL just before the final against Gujarat Titans, said his hard work for the last 30 years has paid rich dividends

Ambati Rayudu

Listen to this article 'It’s a fairy tale finish': Rayudu x 00:00

Chennai Super Kings’s middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu on Monday said he can afford to smile for the rest of his life after a “fairy tale finish” to his cricketing career.

Rayudu, who had announced his decision to stop playing IPL just before the final against Gujarat Titans, said his hard work for the last 30 years has paid rich dividends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Jubilant CSK players dedicate fifth IPL title to retiring Ambati Rayudu

“It’s a fairy tale finish. I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. All the hard work I’ve done in the last 30 years, I’m happy I got to finish on this note.

“I would really like to thank my family, my father. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible,” said Rayudu after Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever