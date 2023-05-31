Breaking News
'It’s a fairy tale finish': Rayudu

Updated on: 31 May,2023 08:29 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

Rayudu, who had announced his decision to stop playing IPL just before the final against Gujarat Titans, said his hard work for the last 30 years has paid rich dividends

'It’s a fairy tale finish': Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu

Chennai Super Kings’s middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu on Monday said he can afford to smile for the rest of his life after a “fairy tale finish” to his cricketing career.


Rayudu, who had announced his decision to stop playing IPL just before the final against Gujarat Titans, said his hard work for the last 30 years has paid rich dividends.


“It’s a fairy tale finish. I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. All the hard work I’ve done in the last 30 years, I’m happy I got to finish on this note.

“I would really like to thank my family, my father. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible,” said Rayudu after Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL final.

