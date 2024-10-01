It’s been tricky: Aus skipper Marsh on 3-2 win over England

“It’s certainly been a tricky series,” Marsh said. “But it’s just the calmness, our ability to stay present with the XIs we put out, that impressed me,” he added.

The rain arrived too late for England as Australia won the deciding fifth ODI to clinch the series 3-2. Australia finished on 165-2 in 20.4 overs, appearing to be comfortably on track to reaching the original winning target of 310 before rain stopped play at Bristol’s County Ground on Sunday.

No further play was possible and Australia won by 49 runs under the DLS method which sets revised targets for interrupted cricket matches. Australia struggled with injuries and illness during the series, and fielded a different starting line-up in each game and a stand-in captain — Steve Smith — in the decider when Mitch Marsh withdrew because of soreness.

