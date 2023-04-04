It’s easy to abuse, but you don’t know our struggles: Siraj to trolls

Since his impressive performance in the Australia 2020-21 Test series, Siraj has experienced a sensational rise. He also reached the top of the ODI bowlers’ rankings before the Australia series earlier this year.

Mohd Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj opened up on online trolling and also shared his experience that one day he was projected as the “future of Indian bowling” and the other day was asked to “drive an auto”.

Siraj began his IPL 2023 well with an economical bowling display in RCB’s game against Mumbai Indians, where he dominated the MI batters with the new ball. He conceded 21 runs and picked up a wicket.

Since his impressive performance in the Australia 2020-21 Test series, Siraj has experienced a sensational rise. He also reached the top of the ODI bowlers’ rankings before the Australia series earlier this year.

Speaking on the latest episode of RCB podcast, Siraj said: “It is easy to write abuses. But you don’t know anything about his struggle. How can you abuse someone then? Those messages kill your motivation. A guy is getting abused for no reason at all. Why? What’s next?”

“One day they call you the future of India, the next day they claim you are nothing and should drive an auto. I don’t understand this,” Siraj shared his experience with online trolling.

