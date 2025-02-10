“It is a part of the culture. Hopefully, it will continue for years,” he said after finishing with figures of 18.3-3-58-6 and giving Mumbai the lead

Shardul Thakur. Pic/AFP

Coming back from difficult situations to grab the initiative is nothing new for Mumbai. On Monday, after scripting a remarkable turnaround at the Eden Gardens, Shardul Thakur was around to point out that the fight is now in the DNA of the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions.

“It is a part of the culture. Hopefully, it will continue for years,” he said after finishing with figures of 18.3-3-58-6 and giving Mumbai the lead.

He spoke of the adjustments he had to make as a bowler here. “The last couple of matches we played were on red soil, where there is more bounce but very little margin of error. Here, it’s black soil with a fast outfield. Field placements are different, but the basics are same,” he explained. “[Today] I tried to take it away from the off-stump and when I brought it back, I made sure it finished on the stumps.”

He said that playing regularly keeps the disappointments of being out of the Team India squads out of his thoughts.

“The primary thing is that if I have to bowl in that moment, I have to take wickets, [judge] what the situation is, how the game is going. When I bat, I have to score runs. I have to contribute. So, those things are there,” he said.

He added that they need to bat long enough to put the contest beyond their opponents. “There is no safe or unsafe total in cricket,” he said, adding: “Two days of cricket is left. We will try to bat as much as we can.”