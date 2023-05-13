Jaiswal understood he could build a big score by taking charge: Parthiv Patel

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 May,2023 09:28 AM IST  |  Kolkata
IANS |

That shows the thought process of the young generation, they aren’t afraid of anything,” Patel was quoted as saying by JioCinema

Parthiv Patel

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel was left spellbound by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s innings of an unbeaten 47-ball 98 and showered him with rich praise. 


“He backed his game plan really well. He saw Nitish Rana bowling the first over and understood that he can build a big score if he takes charge, and that’s what he did with a six on the first ball. That shows the thought process of the young generation, they aren’t afraid of anything,” Patel was quoted as saying by JioCinema.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


 

