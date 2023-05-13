Jaiswal understood he could build a big score by taking charge: Parthiv Patel

That shows the thought process of the young generation, they aren’t afraid of anything,” Patel was quoted as saying by JioCinema

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel was left spellbound by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s innings of an unbeaten 47-ball 98 and showered him with rich praise.

“He backed his game plan really well. He saw Nitish Rana bowling the first over and understood that he can build a big score if he takes charge, and that’s what he did with a six on the first ball. That shows the thought process of the young generation, they aren’t afraid of anything,” Patel was quoted as saying by JioCinema.

