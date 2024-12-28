Breaking News
'Jaiswal’s dismissal huge in bigger context of match': Smith

Updated on: 28 December,2024 06:25 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

“It was obviously a really good partnership to break that one. And then obviously get the two more wickets. It was a huge last hour for us. So, yeah, that was a big play in the context of the day, I suppose,” the former skipper said

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli. Pics/AFP, AP, PTI

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s run out will be huge in the broader context of the fourth Test match as it also affected Virat Kohli’s concentration, who till then looked good for a “masterclass”, said Australia’s batting hero Steve Smith on Friday.


“He [Kohli] was really disciplined today, he was leaving nicely, making the bowlers come to him a bit more and scoring well through the leg side and when we went short. So, yeah, I thought we were in for a bit of a masterclass there,” Smith told reporters after Kohli was dismissed following Jaiswal’s run out.


“It was obviously a really good partnership to break that one. And then obviously get the two more wickets. It was a huge last hour for us. So, yeah, that was a big play in the context of the day, I suppose,” the former skipper said.


Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy India vs Australia Yashasvi Jaiswal virat kohli test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

