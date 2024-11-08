"I have done a little bit of coaching since I have finished in the summer. I have been around the England team doing a bit of mentoring or whatever you like to call it," he said

James Anderson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article James Anderson wants to grow his 'knowledge of the game' through IPL x 00:00

England's pace great James Anderson says he has listed himself for the upcoming IPL mega auction to enhance his knowledge about the game, having ended his international career as the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket earlier this year. In a surprising move, the 42-year-old Anderson, who last played a T20 match in 2014 and never played a match in the Indian Premier League, registered himself for the auction slated to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, at a base price of Rs 1.25 crore. Anderson retired from Test cricket after 188 matches for England earlier this year, taking 704 wickets to finish as the third highest wicket-taker ever, behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's spin wizard Shane Warne (708).

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is still definitely something in me that thinks like I can still play. I have never done the IPL; I have never experienced it and I think for a number of reasons I feel like I have more to give as a player," Anderson told BBC Radio 4 Today in a podcast. Anderson said by playing in the world's biggest T20 league he not only wants to keep learning as a bowler but also wants to draw more experience and knowledge as a coach.

"I have done a little bit of coaching since I have finished in the summer. I have been around the England team doing a bit of mentoring or whatever you like to call it," he said. "I just think opening my eyes to something like that and experiencing it, sort of might help me grow my knowledge of the game and help further down the line," Anderson added. Anderson, known as the 'Burnley Express', last played a T20 game for his County side Lancashire in August 2014 while his last appearance in the format for England came in November 2009.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever