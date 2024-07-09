Breaking News
Updated on: 09 July,2024 04:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: File Pic)

Jasprit Bumrah named ICC Player of the Month for June
Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah who played a crucial run in the side's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph attained another feat in his career. On Tuesday, Jasprit Bumrah was named the "ICC Player of the Month for June."


Jasprit Bumrah came out on top in the men's vote from fellow teammate Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan.


In the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, Jasprit Bumrah claimed 15 wickets to win the "Player of the Tournament" award.


"I am delighted to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June," Bumrah said in the ICC statement.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah, the rare beast of international cricket

"It's a special honour for me following a memorable few weeks spent in the USA and West Indies. We have had a lot to celebrate as a team, and I'm delighted to be able to add this personal accolade to the list."

The 30-year-old was at his dependable best in the USA and Caribbean and bowled at an average of 8.26, at an astonishing economy rate of 4.17.

Jasprit Bumrah joined Virat Kohli (a two-time winner in his own right) as an Indian player to claim the Men's T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award.

India was the first team to win the men's T20 World Cup without losing a game all tournament.

Barring a washout against Canada in the first round, the Rohit Sharma-led India went on to win all eight matches they played in the tournament.

"To perform as well as we did at the tournament and lift the trophy at the end is incredibly special, and I will carry those memories with me forever," Bumrah said.

"I wish to congratulate my captain Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for their excellent performances in the same period, and I am humbled to have been chosen as the winner."

(With PTI Inputs)

