Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IPL, no comeback in next six months

Updated on: 01 March,2023 01:16 PM IST  |  New Delhi
"Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL as he will take another six months to come back. Even then, he might or might not make a comeback. The 50-over World Cup is the target, but that is also not guaranteed," the BCCI source said

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/Suresh Karkera


Struggling to shake off his injury woes, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL for failing to fully recover from his back injury and is unlikely to make a comeback in the next six months, a BCCI source told PTI on Tuesday. It's yet to be ascertained if the seasoned pacer, who also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, would require a back surgery.


"Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL as he will take another six months to come back. Even then, he might or might not make a comeback. The 50-over World Cup is the target, but that is also not guaranteed," the BCCI source said. The development means that Bumrah is now also set to miss the World Test Championship final (if India qualify), which starts on June 7 at The Oval. Bumrah was initially named in India's T20 World Cup squad. The IPL is starting on March 31, and Bumrah has been the lead pacer for Mumbai Indians for many seasons now.



Also read: It’s official, no Jasprit Bumrah in Australia


The ODI World Cup is scheduled in October-November in India. The 29-year-old Bumrah has played only five Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is in 2022, apart from IPL games for Mumbai Indians. Bumrah, who has a slinging action, puts a lot of pressure on his back during loading. Former West Indies pace bowling great Michael Holding had assessed that Bumrah was always a candidate for back injuries. Last year, he was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to the back injury. He was rushed back into the squad for the T20I series against Australia at home before the T20 World Cup, and he has not played cricket since then.

