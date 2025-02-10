Jay Shah took to his official social media handle to make the announcement and also stated the sports' power to create a strong impact off-field. Coming to the ODI series between India and England, the "Three Lions" are trailing the three-match series by 2-0 against the "Men in Blue"

Jay Shah (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Jay Shah announces "Donate Organs, Save Lives" initiative ahead of 3rd IND-ENG ODI at Ahmedabad x 00:00

Ahead of the third ODI between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah announced the awareness initiative "Donate Organs, Save Lives".

Jay Shah took to his official social media handle to make the announcement and also stated the sports' power to create a strong impact off-field.

The ICC chairman Jay Shah urged everyone to take a step forward by giving the gift of life to those in need and to make a difference.

"On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative - "Donate Organs, Save Lives." Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all - the gift of life. One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let's come together and make a difference! #DonateOrgansSaveLives #INDvENG," posted Jay Shah.

On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative - "Donate Organs, Save Lives."



Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 10, 2025

Coming to the ODI series between India and England, the "Three Lions" are trailing the three-match series by 2-0 against the "Men in Blue." The Englishmen also lost the T20I series against Team India.

Summarising the match, England won the toss and decided to bat first. Joe Root (69 runs from 72 balls, 6 fours) and Ben Duckett (65 runs from 56 balls, 10 fours) delivered masterful knocks, powering England to 304 in their first innings. Liam Livingstone (41 runs from 32 balls, 2 fours, and 2 sixes) and Jos Buttler (34 runs from 35 balls, 2 fours) also contributed, helping England surpass the 300-run mark.

Ravindra Jadeja led the Indian bowling attack with a three-wicket haul in his 10-over spell.

During the run chase, Rohit Sharma (119 runs from 90 balls, 12 fours, and 7 sixes) and Shubman Gill (60 runs from 52 balls, 9 fours, and 1 six) gave the hosts a strong start with a 136-run partnership. In the middle order, Shreyas Iyer (44 runs from 47 balls, 3 fours, and 1 six) and Axar Patel (41* runs from 43 balls, 4 fours) played crucial knocks to secure a four-wicket win for India.

England's bowlers had an off day, but Jamie Overton led the English attack with a two-wicket haul.

(With ANI Inputs)