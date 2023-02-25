Jemimah Rodrigues: Time not far away when we will dominate for ages

Jemimah Rodrigues wants to count on the positives and sees her team dominating the game in the foreseeable future

India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot leading to her dismissal during the semi-final T20 women's World Cup cricket match between Australia and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Pic/AFP

Jemimah Rodrigues is utterly disappointed after India’s a semi-final exit from the Women’s T20 World Cup, but the top-order batter wants to count on the positives and sees her team dominating the game in the foreseeable future.

“I think this team has been showing a lot of promise, we are pushing and pushing and we know something big is coming. What is in our hands is to keep working harder and keep trusting. “We know when it’s our time, nobody can stop this team. This team is going to dominate for ages,” Rodrigues told ICC digital after India lost the semi-final.

