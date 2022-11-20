×
Breaking News
Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children opens at Joggers Park
The making of swachh Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Elderly woman loses Rs 3.14 cr
Shraddha Walkar murder case: CCTV captures Aftab Poonawalla walking with two bags
Mumbai: BMC loses over Rs 3,000 crore in FDs
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jhulan Goswami to deliver Dilip Sardesai memorial lecture

Jhulan Goswami to deliver Dilip Sardesai memorial lecture

Updated on: 20 November,2022 09:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Jhulan, who recently retired from international cricket, follows a string of cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi, who went behind the microphone to honour Sardesai

Jhulan Goswami to deliver Dilip Sardesai memorial lecture

Jhulan Goswami


The Dilip Sardesai Memorial Lecture returns after a COVID-related interruption and it’s breaking new ground. This year it will be a woman cricketer - Jhulan Goswami - who will deliver the lecture at the Cricket Club of India on December 27.


Jhulan, who recently retired from international cricket, follows a string of cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi, who went behind the microphone to honour Sardesai. 



Also Read: Priority is to spend time with family and think about what’s next: Vettel


Apart from being one of the most helpful of former cricketers to young players and the media (this diarist never got a ‘no comments’ utterance from him), Sardesai’s interest in all levels of cricket was huge. The recent sacking of the national cricket selection committee by the BCCI - albeit in a strange way - reminds us that the best men for the job are not always picked as national selectors. Dilip Narayan Sardesai is a fine example!

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Jhulan Goswami kapil dev sunil gavaskar cricket club of india Coronavirus cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK