Jhulan Goswami to deliver Dilip Sardesai memorial lecture

Jhulan Goswami

The Dilip Sardesai Memorial Lecture returns after a COVID-related interruption and it’s breaking new ground. This year it will be a woman cricketer - Jhulan Goswami - who will deliver the lecture at the Cricket Club of India on December 27.

Jhulan, who recently retired from international cricket, follows a string of cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi, who went behind the microphone to honour Sardesai.

Apart from being one of the most helpful of former cricketers to young players and the media (this diarist never got a ‘no comments’ utterance from him), Sardesai’s interest in all levels of cricket was huge. The recent sacking of the national cricket selection committee by the BCCI - albeit in a strange way - reminds us that the best men for the job are not always picked as national selectors. Dilip Narayan Sardesai is a fine example!

