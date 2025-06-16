Breaking News
Hazlewood prioritising IPL over national team raises eyebrows: Mitch Johnson

Updated on: 16 June,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has lashed out at compatriot Josh Hazlewood for prioritising the IPL over the WTC Final against South Africa, saying it had raised “eyebrows”.

“We’ve seen concerns about Hazlewood’s fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows,” wrote Johnson, who played six IPL seasons, representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) and Mumbai Indians, in the West Australian.


“If veteran players are sticking around just for the Ashes as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that’s the right mindset. It’s crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players,” added Johnson.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

WTC Final mitchell johnson South Africa vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

