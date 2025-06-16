“If veteran players are sticking around just for the Ashes as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that’s the right mindset. It’s crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players,” added Johnson

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has lashed out at compatriot Josh Hazlewood for prioritising the IPL over the WTC Final against South Africa, saying it had raised “eyebrows”.

“We’ve seen concerns about Hazlewood’s fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows,” wrote Johnson, who played six IPL seasons, representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) and Mumbai Indians, in the West Australian.

“If veteran players are sticking around just for the Ashes as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that’s the right mindset. It’s crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players,” added Johnson.

