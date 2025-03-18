Junail Zafar Khan, said to be in his 40s, was representing the Old Concordians Cricket Club against Prince Alfred Old Collegians, according to news.com.au. He had reportedly moved to Adelaide from Pakistan in 2013 to work in the IT industry

Junail Zafar Khan (Pic: File Pic)

Junail Zafar Khan, a club-level Pakistan-origin cricketer, died after collapsing on the ground during a local match which was played in extreme heat at Concordia College in Adelaide.

In his 40s, Junail Zafar Khan was representing Old Concordians Cricket Club against Prince Alfred Old Collegians, according to news.com.au.

After fielding for 40 overs and batting for seven, Khan collapsed around 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT).

South Australia has been in the grip of extreme heat and according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures here were still above 40 degrees Celsius at the time.

Adelaide Turf Cricket Association rules state that games are cancelled if the temperature climbs above 42 degrees Celsius.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of the Old Concordians Cricket Club, who tragically suffered a medical episode while playing on the Concordia College oval today," Junail Zafar Khan's club said in a statement.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly did not survive. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

Khan had reportedly moved to Adelaide from Pakistan in 2013 to work in the IT industry.

