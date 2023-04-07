Kane Williamson likely to miss ODI World Cup due to knee surgery

Following the injury, Williamson returned to New Zealand and scans on Tuesday confirmed that he had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee

Kane Williamson (centre) is taken off the field after being injured in the IPL opener last week. Pic/AFP

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is likely to miss the ODI World Cup in India later this year after suffering a severe knee injury while playing his first match for Gujarat Giants in the ongoing IPL.

Following the injury, Williamson returned to New Zealand and scans on Tuesday confirmed that he had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee. According to New Zealand Cricket statement, the right-handed batter will go under the knife within the next three weeks. On receiving the news, Williamson acknowledged the support he had received.

