Kapil Dev hopeful of cricket’s growth in the USA

Updated on: 29 March,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Washington
PTI |

“I hope one day America will take this game to the level where no country has seen,” Kapil said at an event held to launch of Indian American Unity Cricket League, which would be held later this year

Kapil Dev


Cricket is still in its infancy in the US but the legendary Kapil Dev is hopeful of the game reaching great heights.


“I hope one day America will take this game to the level where no country has seen,” Kapil said at an event held to launch of Indian American Unity Cricket League, which would be held later this year.



At the event attended by Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced that the Indian American Unity Cricket League will be held in September.

