Karnataka tumble on Day Two vs UP

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Uttar Pradesh bounced back after conceding a first innings lead against home favourites Karnataka as their Ranji Trophy quarter-final hung in balance on a day after 21 wickets tumbled here on Tuesday.

On a difficult KSCA pitch, left-arm orthodox spinner Saurabh Kumar (14-4-32-2) relied on his tight bowling to fox Karnataka, which collapsed to 100-8 after taking a healthy 98-run first innings lead.

The 29-year-old India A bowler, who returned with 4-73 in the first innings, was well-supported by Ankit Rajpoot (8-2-15-2) as Karnataka lost eight wickets in the final session.

At stumps, wicketkeeper-batter Srinivas Sharath was unbeaten on 10 as the match headed for an exciting third day with the home side taking an overall 198 runs lead with two wickets intact.

Gharami shines

Sudip Gharami hogged the limelight for the second day running with a 186-run knock as Bengal reached 577-5 in their quarter-final against Jharkhand.

The seasoned Anustup Majumdar helped himself to a century (117) before Manoj Tiwary, a sitting minister for youth affairs and sports in West Bengal, walked back unbeaten on 54 at the end of second day’s play at the Just Cricket Academy Ground.

MP in driver’s seat

After a splendid show from their bowlers on the opening day, it was the turn of Madhya Pradesh batters, led by Shubham Sharma (102 not out), to respond strongly against Punjab on Day Two of their quarter-final game on Tuesday.

Responding to Punjab’s 219 on what appears to be a lifeless pitch, MP rode on a strong start to their innings to reach 238 for 2 at stumps, a 19-run lead with eight first innings wickets in hand.

Both the openers, Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri frustrated the opposition bowlers.

