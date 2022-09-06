Karsan Ghavri delighted over BCCI’s decision to have Saurashtra in Irani Cup

“Yes, I had suggested a combination of the two victorious Ranji teams, but giving Saurashtra the game is much more than I wanted,” a beaming Ghavri told mid-day on Monday

Karsan Ghavri

Former Test all-rounder Karsan Ghavri, who coached Saurashtra to their 2019-20 Ranji Trophy triumph, is delighted over the Indian cricket board’s decision to have Saurashtra as Rest of India’s opponents for the Irani Cup to be played at Rajkot from October 1 to 5.

In these columns on July 23, Ghavri had urged the powers not to deprive Saurashtra of the Irani Cup fixture, which couldn’t be played due to the outbreak of COVID-19. He wanted the BCCI to field a combination of Saurashtra and Madhya Pradesh (current Ranji champions) players in the Irani Cup. “Yes, I had suggested a combination of the two victorious Ranji teams, but giving Saurashtra the game is much more than I wanted,” a beaming Ghavri told mid-day on Monday.



Ghavri sent a clipping of the mid-day article (see below) in which he had expressed the need to have Saurashtra as part of the Irani Cup, to Jaydev Shah, President, Saurashtra Cricket Association and his father Niranjan, the veteran administrator, stressing that the Board could be urged to include Saurashtra in their Irani Cup plans.

“I must give credit to Jaydev and Niranjan for taking this up and I am hoping that some of our young players come through with some good performances in the Irani Cup. It’s an important game, which over the years has led to the emergence of some serious talent. I want to see the same happening this year not only from Saurashtra, but from the Rest of India team as well,” said Ghavri.

Andheri-based Ghavri, 71, figured in five Irani Cup ties. He represented the Rest of India in 1973-74 and 1980-81 while he wore Mumbai colours in the remaining three (1975-76, 1976-77 and 1981-82). Ghavri is no longer the Saurashtra coach, but he has a message for the team: “Go out there and play for a win.”

