Kerala enter maiden Ranji final through dramatic first innings lead over Gujarat

A resilient Kerala on Friday sealed their maiden Ranji Trophy final by taking a dramatic two-run first-innings lead over Gujarat, 68 years after making their debut in Indian cricket’s premier domestic competition.

Going into the final day at 429-7, the home side, who won the Ranji title in 2016-17, needed just 29 runs to take a first innings lead.

However, left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate delivered under pressure, taking all three wickets to bowl Gujarat out for 455 in 174.4 overs to leave them two runs short of the mark. Making only their second semifinal appearance, the visitors had been left frustrated by a dogged 72-run eighth-wicket stand between Jaymeet Patel (74 overnight) and Siddharth Desai (24 overnight). They started the day needing three wickets with just 28 runs to defend.

Kerala, who last made the semi-finals in 2018-19 after making their Ranji debut back in 1957, will face Vidarbha in the summit clash.

Brief scores

Kerala 457 & 114-4 (J Saxena 37*, R Kunnummal 32; M Hingrajia 2-22, S Desai 2-45) v Gujarat 455 (P Panchal 148, J Patel 79, A Desai 73; A Sarwate 4-111, J Saxena 4-149)

