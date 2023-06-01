Key for both teams will be to dismiss Smith and Kohli early: Finch on WTC final

Dramatic, unpredictable, controversial, for over many decades, the India vs Australia rivalry has been one of cricket's great rivalries

Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (Pic: AP)

Former Australian captain and opener Aaron Finch believes that he will put his money on Steve Smith even though the Kangaroos will also need to get rid of star India batter Virat Kohli as early as possible in what promises to be an enticing World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting June 7 at the Oval.

"Both (Kohli and Smith) will be batting at number four, so the key is to try and get them as early as possible. Early wickets to expose them to the brand new ball will be absolutely key. I will always side with Steve Smith, I think his record is outstanding, but it will be a very good contest," Finch told Star Sports.

Dramatic, unpredictable, controversial, for over many decades, the India vs Australia rivalry has been one of cricket's great rivalries. "I think the rivalry is held in such high regard in both countries, that I think it brings out the best in both teams," agreed Finch.

"Obviously, India has had the better of Australia in the last three series I think, so both teams will rise to the occasion no matter where it's played, at home or away or this time at neutral territory. It's just a must watch thing," he added.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will return to international cricket after a break of nearly three months and kickstart the 2023-24 season with the high-profile competition against Australia from June 7 to 11. It is noteworthy that Team India hasn't won an ICC trophy since ten years and will be keen to end its medal jinx.

The finalists for the WTC final depended heavily on the results of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series held in February-March this year. Australia secured the top spot in the WTC 2021–23 standings with a percentage of 66.67% and 152 points, while India secured second place with a percentage of 58.8% and 127 points.

